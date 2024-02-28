GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

The central probe agency submitted that stringent conditions should be imposed on the accused while granting them bail.

February 28, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi along with her daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti appearing at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Patna. File

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi along with her daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti appearing at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Patna. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the Railways' land-for-job case.

Misa Bharti, the eldest of RJD president Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's children, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the bail applications.

The central probe agency submitted that considering the serious nature of the case, stringent conditions should be imposed on the accused while granting them bail.

The judge had on February 9 granted them interim bail after the ED said it needed time to advance arguments on their regular bail applications.

The accused appeared before the court after it took cognisance of the ED's chargesheet and issued summons.

