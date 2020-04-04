National

Railways issues ‘restoration plan’ to zones, asks staff to be prepared to join from April 15

Washing of railway coaches in progress at Virar.

Washing of railway coaches in progress at Virar.   | Photo Credit: Archisman Dash

The railways had suspended services of 13,523 trains for 21 days after a lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24.

Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Sources said all railway safety personnel, running staff, guards, TTE and other officials have been told to be ready to join their posts from April 15.

Trains, however, will begin operations only after a green signal from the government which had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue.

Meanwhile, the railways has issued a “restoration plan” to all its railway zones with a schedule of trains to be run, their frequency and the availability of rakes.

All 17 zones have been sent a missive to be prepared to run their respective services, the source said.

Around 80% trains are expected to run as per schedule from April 15 which include Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains. Local trains too are likely to begin operations.

Sources say the railways is likely to also conduct thermal screening on all passengers and follow all protocols as advised by the government.

Senior officials, however, said no fresh orders have been issued and since cancellations were only upto April 14 “no fresh orders required for starting with effect from April 15.”

Sources said a concrete action plan will be sent to the zones later this week.

In an unprecedented move, the railways had suspended the services of 13,523 trains for 21 days after the lockdown was announced by the PM on March 24.

Its freight trains however continued to run during this period.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 5:20:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/railways-issues-restoration-plan-to-zones-asks-staff-to-be-prepared-to-join-from-april-15/article31257192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY