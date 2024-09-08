GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways initiate process to relieve Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

The provision of serving three-month notice period after resigning by a railway employee will not come in the way of relieving these two players

Published - September 08, 2024 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Northern Railway has initiated the process of accepting the resignation of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. File

Northern Railway has initiated the process of accepting the resignation of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Northern Railway has initiated the process of accepting the resignation of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, with both players expected to be relieved "as early as possible," railway sources said on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Both Mr. Punia and Ms. Phogat recently joined the Congress and the latter has been given a ticket to contest election from Julana assembly constituency in Haryana.

"The provision of serving three-month notice period after resigning by a railway employee will not come in the way of relieving these two players as we have decided to relax the norm in their cases," a senior railway official told PTI.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat and feminism in Haryana

Railways sources said both the players "will be relieved possibly today or as early as possible." The Northern Railway (NR) had earlier issued show cause notices to them after they met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join his party.

The NR had said the show cause notice was part of the service norm as they were government employees. Following the notice, both resigned from the Railways.

Speculation was rife that Ms. Phogat might not be able to contest elections in view of the three-month notice period norm.

According to election rules, she needs to get officially relieved from the Railways to be eligible to contest election.

“Now, since Railways has initiated her resignation acceptance process, there is no hurdle in her contesting election,” a Northern Railway official said.

Published - September 08, 2024 11:02 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

indian railways / Haryana / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.