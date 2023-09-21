Railways increases ex-gratia relief in train accidents by ten times

September 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Ministry of Railways has revised the amount of ex-gratia relief to be payable in case of death to the dependents by up to ten times.

Under the Section 124 of Railways Act, in case of death earlier ₹50,000 was liable to be paid by the railway administration. According to a circular issued by the Railway Board on September 18, this amount has been revised upwards to ₹five lakh, for train accidents and accidents at manned level crossings.

In case of grievous injury, this amount has been revised from ₹25,000 upwards to ₹2.5 lakh and in case of simple injury from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000.

Additionally, in case of an untoward incident, ₹1.5 lakh will be paid in case of death which was earlier ₹15,000. Amount for grievous injury has been revised to ₹50,000 from ₹5,000 for grievous injury and compensation for a simple injury has been revised from ₹500 to ₹5,000.

If a passenger dies from suicide or attempted suicide, self-inflicted injury, his own criminal act or any act committed in a state of intoxication or insanity, or a natural cause, disease or medical/surgical treatment then the compensation will not be given.

The circular also states that an additional ex-gratia relief in case of hospitalisation of grievously injured passengers beyond thirty days, in case of a train accident ₹3,000 per day to be released at the end of every ten day period or date of discharge whichever is earlier. This was earlier ₹300 per day.

In case of untoward incident, ₹1,500 per day to be released at the end of every ten day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further six months of hospitalisation. This was earlier ₹1,000 per week for six months and ₹500 per week for further five months.

Thereafter, ₹750 per day to be released at the end of every ten day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further five months of hospitalisation, the circular says.

The maximum period for which ex-gratia is payable to the grievously injured passenger will be 12 months.

The period of treatment as indoor patient for more than 30 days would need to be certified by a railway doctor for the purpose of further ex-gratia payment up to period of remaining 11 months. “In case where the injured is taking treatment in a railway hospital, the treatment has to be certified by a railway doctor,” the circular further notes.

A maximum amount of up to ₹50,000 is to be paid in cash as an immediate relief for taking care of initial expenses, remaining amount to be paid by cheque, or online banking.

Ex-gratia payments should be made to railway employees killed or injured by a moving train while performing their duty, for example, a gangman working on track was run over accidentally by a moving train, the circular says. “No ex-gratia relief would be admissible to road users in case of accident at unmanned level crossing, trespassers or persons electrocuted by Overhead Equipment,” the railway board has stated.