ADVERTISEMENT

Railways gets ₹1.3 lakh crore from freight in 10 months

February 07, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 12:23 am IST

The earning is an improvement of 16% as compared to the same period of last year

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Indian Railways’ freight loading for the first ten months of the financial year 2022-23 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

On a cumulative basis from April 2022 to January 2023, freight loading of 1,243.46 MT was achieved against last year’s loading of 1,159.08 MT, an improvement of 7%.

Railways earned ₹1,35,387 crore against ₹1,17,212 crore over last year, which is an improvement of 16% as compared to the same period of last year.

During the month of January 2023, originating freight loading of 134.07 MT has been achieved against loading of 129.12 MT in January 2022, which is an improvement of 4% over last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Freight revenue of ₹14,907 crore have been achieved against ₹13,172 crore freight earnings in January 2022, an improvement of 13% over last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

indian railways

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US