Railways gets ₹1.3 lakh crore from freight in 10 months

February 07, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST

The Indian Railways’ freight loading for the first ten months of the financial year 2022-23 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period.

On a cumulative basis from April 2022 to January 2023, freight loading of 1,243.46 MT was achieved against last year’s loading of 1,159.08 MT, an improvement of 7%.

Railways earned ₹1,35,387 crore against ₹1,17,212 crore over last year, which is an improvement of 16% as compared to the same period of last year.

During the month of January 2023, originating freight loading of 134.07 MT has been achieved against loading of 129.12 MT in January 2022, which is an improvement of 4% over last year.

Freight revenue of ₹14,907 crore have been achieved against ₹13,172 crore freight earnings in January 2022, an improvement of 13% over last year.