Railways generates over 1 lakh man-days of work in 4 weeks

NEW DELHI

18 July 2020 02:49 IST

It spent ₹608 crore for the works under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Indian Railways spent about ₹608 crore in the last four weeks to generate over one lakh man-days of work under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20.

According to data shared by Railway Board chairman V.K. Yadav during a virtual conference, a total of 1,61,251 man-days of work was generated in the last four week at a cost of ₹608.87 crore. Of this, 62,667 man-days of work was created in Bihar at a cost of ₹204.81 crore and 52,696 man-days of work was generated in Uttar Pradesh costing ₹246.30 crore.

In Rajasthan, 10,458 man-days of work was created at ₹43.49 crore; in Madhya Pradesh 32,379 man-days of work at ₹70.87 crore; in Odisha 1,147 man-days of work at ₹40.38 crore and in Jharkhand 1,904 man-days of work at a cost of ₹3.03 crore.

The Railways had last month announced plans to generate 8 lakh man-days’ employment in various infrastructure projects till October 2020 at an estimated cost of ₹1,800 crore. It had announced about 160 infrastructure works to be expedited under the scheme.

Mr. Yadav reiterated that the Railways was focussing on infrastructure development and modernisation of its network, with a target of running freight and passenger trains on demand in the next 3-4 years. It will be spending about ₹13.6 lakh crore on infrastructure projects till the year 2025. This spend is part of the over ₹100 lakh crore investments announced by the Central government under National Infrastructure Pipeline.