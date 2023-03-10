Railways gears up to meet power sector’s summer coal demand

March 10, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

With the advent of summer, the Ministry of Railways has prioritised the transportation of coal to meet the projected demand for rakes from the power sector.

In terms of tonnage, Indian Railways has moved almost 12% more coal in this financial year, till February, in comparison to the previous year, according to a Ministry statement. In terms of net tonne kilometres, coal transport by rail is up 24.5% over the same period.

“Loading of rakes for power sector from various sources in the current fiscal from April 2022 to February 2023 is 408 rakes per day against 344 rakes per day in last year, which is an increase of 64 rakes per day,” the statement said. In February 2023, 426.3 rakes per day have been loaded for the power sector against 399 rakes per day in February 2022, which is an increase of 27.3 rakes.

More wagons

In order to meet the projected demand for rakes by the power sector in the coming fiscal, the Indian Railways has inducted more coal carrying wagons. “7692 BOXNHL and 1052 BOBRN wagons have been inducted during April 2022 to January 2023. Around 32,534 BOXNHL and 2450 BOBRN wagons indents pending,” the Ministry said.

BOXNHL wagons are open gondolas primarily used to carry bulk commodities including coal, limestone, iron ore and coke, while BOBRN wagons have been developed specially for movement of bulk quantities of coal from colleries to the nearest delivery point.

Future planning

Keeping in view the rising demand expected over the next few years, the government has undertaken comprehensive planning of an Energy Corridor, with planned investments of ₹1 lakh crore for around 100 projects. The Railways has also added 1,018 freight locomotives to its fleet till the end of February 2023 and this augmentation is expected to continue.

In addition, 4,500 kilometres of new tracks are expected to be commissioned in 2022-23, majority of which are on coal carrying routes. “This will further improve turnaround of coal carrying rakes,” the Ministry added.