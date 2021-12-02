Railways earned ₹15,434 cr. from passenger service during April-Sept. 2021

New Delhi

Passenger fare is highly subsidised and revenue generated is less than operating cost: Minister

Train passenger traffic yields ₹15,434.18 crore

The Railways has earned revenue of ₹15,434.18 crore from passenger services in the first two quarters of the current year as against ₹15,248.49 crore earned from these services in the entire 2020-21 amid curtailed services due to the pandemic. In the pre-pandemic year 2019-20, the revenue generated from the sale of passenger tickets stood at ₹50,669.09 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.