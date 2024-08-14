Railways de-recognises Indian Body Builders Federation

The Ministry of Railways has clarified that it does not recognise the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF). In a recent order, the Railway Board announced that certificates of sports achievements issued by the IBBF or its affiliated units would no longer be considered for recruitment, incentives, or any other establishment matters.

The decision comes at a critical time, as the Railway Recruitment Boards are in the process of filling up thousands of vacancies across various departments in the railway network. Bodybuilding is recognised as one of the 63 sports/games by the Department of Personnel and Training, allowing sportspersons to be recruited for Group ‘C’ posts in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India.

The decision was prompted by a query from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, asking whether certificates issued by the IBBF could still be considered valid for recruitment in Indian Railways. In response, the Ministry of Railways sought clarification from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The MoYA&S informed that the IBBF’s recognition was not renewed after December 31, 2021 and that currently, no federation is recognised as the national body for bodybuilding. Subsequently, the Railway Board communicated its decision to de-recognise the IBBF in a letter addressed to General Managers of all Zonal Railways and Production Units.

On February 26, 2021, the Sports Ministry had instructed the IBBF to align its constitution with the National Sports Code, stating that recognition would only be extended until December 31, 2021.

When contacted, IBBF Secretary-General Hiral Sheth acknowledged that many sports federations had lost their recognition recently. “We are in discussions with the Sports Ministry to renew our recognition. In the past, a significant number of IBBF-certified members have joined the railways and other services,” she added.

Accelerated promotions

In related development, following the restructuring of the Senior National Championship by Hockey India, the railways has revised its rules for granting Out of Turn Promotions (OTPs) and increments to sportspersons and coaches. Under one of the updated criteria, railway sportspersons will be eligible for a second OTP if they had represented Indian Railways in the Inter-Department Senior National Championships and won medals on three occasions, with at least two of those medals being gold.

