Railways could have avoided liabilities of ₹1,140 cr. on construction of rail line in Nagaland, says CAG

The Indian Railways could have avoided expenses running up to ₹1,140 crores on construction of the Dimapur–Kohima New Line Project in Nagaland, had it practiced more due diligence, reveals the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, tabled in Parliament on March 27.

The project has been hit by inflating budgets and is fraught with delays. The initial estimated cost of ₹850 crore has swelled by over seven times to ₹6,663.20 crore in 2022. Targeted completion of the railway line earlier by March 2020 has now been extended to March 2026. As of March 2022, only 25% of the work was complete, the CAG report observes.

Surveying and re-surveying the site, unjustified haste in acquiring land, irregularities in payment of compensation, avoidable liabilities in tunnel construction, hasty procurement of signalling material, procurement of costly construction material were some of the few reasons why the CAG has pulled up the Railways over the delayed project work liabilities.

The report says that the Railways could have avoided liability worth ₹879.05 crores on proposed construction of 14 tunnels if it had used fixed Overhead Equipment or Rigid Overhead Conductor Rail System (ROCS) instead of flexible OHE. In fact, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety had also advised the Railway Board to consider providing ROCS in new tunnels in view of operational and economic benefits. “Reluctance to adopt cost-cutting measures coupled with excessive provision of facilities in cross-section designs of tunnels led to huge avoidable liability,” the report noted.

Land acquisition

Between 2015 to 2021, the CAG picked up major irregularities in the land acquisition process which led to wastage of ₹141.7 crore. This includes compensation paid for procurement of land which would be of no use due to revision of alignment, indiscrete acquisition of land by the Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organisation (NFRCO) over tunnels primarily based on ‘the request of Chief Secretary of Nagaland.’ The CAG has asked for railway administration to fix accountability for acquisition of land which was in violation of codal provisions.

The final location survey for the project done for ₹7 crore by the Gurugram-based PSU RITES was abandoned on ground of difficulty in construction of alignment. The Railways admitted that pre-construction report submitted by RITES was not reviewed properly and later the work was awarded to another company, M/S Ayesa. The CAG pulled up the Railways for its casual approach leading to infructuous expenditure of ₹5.44 crore.

In another instance, the CAG observed that while the progress of civil engineering works was not even 25%, signalling material worth ₹11.44 crore for the whole project was acquired. “Improper and hasty procurement led to blockage of ₹11.44 crore and the material was lying idle,” the auditor noted.

Liberal extensions

The CAG report also states that extensions for completion of work were granted liberally, resulting in delay and extra payment of ₹42.38 crore due to price variation, leading to delay in target date of project completion.

“Review of records revealed that several extensions ranging from 3 to 58 months were granted to contractors in 11 cases, mainly due to non-clearance of site i.e land. It was also noticed that in seven contract agreements that involved payment of price variation, main reasons were delay in approval of drawings and clearance of sites,” the report notes.

A senior railway official told The Hindu that the Railways follows a Waterfall Financing method, where money flows from contractors to various sub-contractors at multiple levels. “Timely completion of project would mean stoppage of money flow. Most projects are therefore delayed so that people can benefit out of delays for extended periods of times.”

“There is a likelihood that such errors of omission and commission, whether in this project or other projects may exist in many more cases. The railway administration may thoroughly examine the remaining land acquisition cases to rule out such irregularities,” the report says.

