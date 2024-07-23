Railways constitute multi-disciplinary committee to look into problems of Loco Pilots 

The Ministry of Railways have constituted a multi-disciplinary committee comprising top officials of the Railway Board to look into the problems faced by Loco Pilots and submit holistic recommendations.

The move comes days after the Leader of Opposition and MP Rahul Gandhi met Loco Pilots at New Delhi Railway Station. After the Loco Pilots complained about long working hours, inadequate rest and poor facilities while on duty, Mr. Gandhi posted a video on his social media page highlighting their concerns. A few MPs from Tamil Nadu also Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought his intervention to address the long-pending grievances of the Loco Pilots, especially adequate rest.

The committee would be chaired by the Executive Director (Rolling Stock) and have Executive Directors of Safety, Traction, Engineering and Traffic of the Railway Board as its members. They would discuss issues faced by Loco Pilots, especially working hours, periodical rest and basic amenities, with trade unions, official sources told The Hindu on Monday.

Among the issues to be considered were the demand to change the definition of high-speed train from the existing 110 kmph speed criteria to 130 kmph, deployment of co-pilot in EMU/MEMU trains, judicious utilisation of manpower and revisiting protocosl relating to deployment of Loco Pilots after Signal passed At Danger (SPAD) cases.

Another important demand flagged by the All India Loco Running Staff Association and other employees unions for “legislation of break for meal and attending nature’s call.” The committee would hold discussions with representatives of the unions and submit its report to the Railway Board before August 11, 2024, sources added.

Committee to study signal confusions

In the aftermath of major train accidents that led to multiple deaths in different zones and preliminary inquiries pointing to lapses in signalling system, the Ministry of Railways has also formed a high-level committee to study issues relating to differentiating of signals.

According to sources in the Southern Railway, the committee headed by the Chief Signal Engineer, North Central Railway, and top officials representing South Eastern Railway and Western Railway would study/deliberate upon issues in differentiating signals in the Third Line that runs along with Up and Down lines in non-suburban sections.

The committee, headquartered at New Delhi, would suggest viable solutions to avoid confusion. The Signal Branch in the Railway Board was nominated as the nodal agency to implement the recommendations, the sources said adding that confusion in reading signals wherever Third Line existed had prevailed though it could be differentiated on the basis of designated numbers and height (of the signals).