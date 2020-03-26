National

Railways cancels all trains till April 14

The Railways have announced the cancellation of all passenger trains, mail, express, suburban trains and trains of the metro rail up to April 14, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, freight operations would continue, the Railways said in an official statement. The Railway Board has also announced the suspension of bookings for all types of journeys till April 14. E-ticketing facilities for booking of reserved tickets for journey after April 14 will be available online.

All ticket booking counters for both reserved and unreserved will remain close till April 14, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 4:47:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/railways-cancels-all-trains-till-april-14/article31168572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY