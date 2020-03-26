Railways cancels all trains till April 14

The Railways have announced the cancellation of all passenger trains, mail, express, suburban trains and trains of the metro rail up to April 14, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, freight operations would continue, the Railways said in an official statement. The Railway Board has also announced the suspension of bookings for all types of journeys till April 14. E-ticketing facilities for booking of reserved tickets for journey after April 14 will be available online.
All ticket booking counters for both reserved and unreserved will remain close till April 14, it said.
