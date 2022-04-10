Railways amend rules: Loco pilots to get guard clearance before starting train

Green good to go but guard’s clearance a must for loco pilots

The Ministry of Railways has amended the General Rules making it mandatory for the loco pilot to get clearance from the guard before starting the train.

Though the signal in green is good to go, the loco pilot shall await clearance of the guard who would in turn rely on the station master to give the go–ahead to start the train.

According to railway sources, the provisions under Clause ‘4.35’ on Starting of Trains of the Indian Railways (Open Lines) General (First Amendment) Rules, 2022, was amended by a Gazette Notification recently. A loco pilot shall from now not start his train without the authority to proceed.

Before starting the train, the loco pilot shall satisfy himself/herself that all correct fixed signals and, where necessary, hand signals are given and the line ahead is clear of visible obstructions and the guard had given the signal/confirmation on wireless communication to proceed.

The station master after ensuring that activities such as watering, loading/unloading, cleaning etc is completed would give clearance to the guard to start the train.

“The guard shall not give the signal for starting unless he has satisfied himself that, except in accordance with special instructions, no person is travelling in any compartment or vehicle or roof of the vehicle not intended for the use of passengers,” the amended rule said.

According to railway official, the roof of the compartment, footboard and coupling (that attach coaches) are some of the areas not meant for passengers to travel. The guard is empowered to seek assistance of the Government Railway Police/Railway Protection Force personnel to remove passengers travelling in such prohibited spaces.

Passengers travelling on footboard hanging out of coaches in suburban trains is still not an uncommon sight, the official said. The motorman/guard could seek the assistance of security personnel in removing such passengers in the larger interest of safety.

After the EMU accident at St Thomas Mount, Chennai, in 2018 when five passengers travelling on the footboard were killed after getting hit by a wall infringing into track space, the Southern Railways issued a caution order slowing down the speed of suburban trains where such concrete structures were found to be infringing track space posing a threat to safety.

“Many such obstructions have been removed in the recent past but passengers continue to travel on the footboard during rush hours. The amended rules on starting trains empowers the guard to ensure safety of passengers. Travelling on roof of compartments has become a thing of the past after electrification,” the official, who preferred not to be quoted, said.