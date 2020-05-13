Railways allows waiting list in special trains from May 22

The Railway Board on May 13 issued an order stating that waiting lists would be introduced from May 22 for the current special trains as well as the ones to be notified later, in an indication that more trains may be announced for travellers.

In its initial guidelines, the Railways had said only confirmed e-tickets would be booked and the booking of RAC/waiting list tickets and on-board booking by ticket checking staff would not be permitted.

According to the May 13 order, there will be a cap on the waiting list. For the sleeper class, the waiting list will be capped at 200, while for AC 3 tier and AC chair car, it will be 100 each. Additionally, it will be 50 for AC 2 tier and 20 each for first AC and executive class. All 15 pairs of special trains being run to and from New Delhi have only AC coaches.

Since the reservation period for special trains has been kept at a maximum of seven days, travellers will be able to book waiting list tickets from May 15. However, there will be no RAC on these trains.

“The matter has, however, been reviewed, and it has been decided that in the special trains and special trains to be notified in due course of time... waiting list ticket shall be issued subject to maximum limits...,” the order said.

The Railways said that if a passenger is unable to travel owing to high temperature or COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will be given full refund. In the case of a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel, a full refund will be given for all passengers.