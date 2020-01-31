Railways allow armed escorts in freight trains to secure goods prone to theft

In a first, railways will allow armed escorts provided by private agencies in goods trains to ensure safety of goods susceptible to pilferage and theft, according to an order issued by the national transporter.
Armed escorts have been initially approved in the Eastern Railway zone and will be reviewed after a period of six months before it is extended to the other zonal railways, the order issued on January 29 said.
“The Competent Authority have decided to allow travelling of armed escorts in brake van of moving rakes carrying commodities which are susceptible to theft and pilferage en route,” the order from the Railway Board has stated.
