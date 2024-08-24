Railways aims to fill 41,390 vacancies across roles

Indian Railways is looking to fill 41,390 vacancies for Group C post positions like Assistant Loco Pilots, Junior Engineers, Technicians, Paramedics, Railway Police Force Sub-Inspectors and Constables.

“Till date, six centralised employment notifications have been notified, from January to August 2024, offering jobs for these vacant positions,” a Railways spokesperson said.

“Considering the spatial distribution, size and criticality of operations of Railways, the occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. Recently, a major recruitment drive has been announced, offering a host of job vacancies and a calendar exhibiting the specifications of the ongoing and future vacancies with the Railways is also released for aspirants,” the spokesperson said.

While between 2004 to 2014, 4.11 lakh persons were recruited by the Railways, this figure has improved with 5.02 lakh persons empanelled with the Railways between 2014 to 2024.

In 2021-22, up to 2.37 crore aspirants applied to write the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB, which led to recruitment of 1,30,581 candidates in Group C posts.

In 2022, Aadhaar-based authentication of candidates at exam centres to check impersonation was introduced at a pan-India level in the Level-1 exam, which saw the participation of more than one crore applicants, the spokesperson said. “As a result, 3,957 candidates were declared disqualified and debarred from RRB exams for indulging in unfair means,” the official said.