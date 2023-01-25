ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Police recovered property worth ₹7.3 crore in 2022; over 17,000 children rescued

January 25, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The RPF rescued 559 persons from the clutches of traffickers in 2022 with arrest of 194 traffickers nationwide

File picture of Superintendent of Railway Police Vishal Gunni inspecting jewellery recovered by Rajahmundry Government Railway Police in Vijayawada | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Railway Police Force has said that it recovered stolen railway property worth ₹7.37 crore with the arrest of 11,268 offenders in 2022.

During the year, 17,756 children were rescued by RPF personnel. 559 persons were rescued from the clutches of traffickers with arrest of 194 traffickers.

Under operation NARCOS, RPF arrested 1081 criminals and succeeded in recovery of NDPS valued about ₹80 crore.

According to railway officials, the RPF is the immediate responder in case of any human trafficking.

The RPF’s women’s wing forms about 9% of the total strength and they had assisted pregnant women going into labour during train journeys for delivery under ‘Operation Matrishakti’

