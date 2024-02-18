ADVERTISEMENT

Railway police recover money from train compartments in Tripura

February 18, 2024 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - AGARTALA

Both recoveries were made from Kanchenjunga Express, which runs between State capital Agartala and Sealdah in Kolkata

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered over ₹75 lakh cash from train compartments in Tripura over the past three days. While no arrests were made in Friday’s recovery from an abandoned compartment, three people have been arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday.

Wahidur Rahman, an officer with the GRP at Agartala station, said that the arrested individuals were residents of Maharashtra. Both recoveries were made from Kanchenjunga Express, which runs between Agartala and Sealdah in Kolkata.

In the earlier incident, the GRP recovered ₹66.57 lakh cash from a bag that was left abandoned near the lavatory of the train after it made a stop at Dharmanagar station in northern Tripura.

On Saturday, another GRP unit seized ₹9.56 lakh cash from three passengers, two of whom were women. They have been identified as Seema Sindhe, Sudev Waghmare, and Krishna Waghmare.

The police are currently investigating the source of the money in both seizures and the purpose of travel for the three arrested persons.

