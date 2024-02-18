GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway police recover money from train compartments in Tripura

Both recoveries were made from Kanchenjunga Express, which runs between State capital Agartala and Sealdah in Kolkata

February 18, 2024 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - AGARTALA

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered over ₹75 lakh cash from train compartments in Tripura over the past three days. While no arrests were made in Friday’s recovery from an abandoned compartment, three people have been arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday.

Wahidur Rahman, an officer with the GRP at Agartala station, said that the arrested individuals were residents of Maharashtra. Both recoveries were made from Kanchenjunga Express, which runs between Agartala and Sealdah in Kolkata.

In the earlier incident, the GRP recovered ₹66.57 lakh cash from a bag that was left abandoned near the lavatory of the train after it made a stop at Dharmanagar station in northern Tripura.

On Saturday, another GRP unit seized ₹9.56 lakh cash from three passengers, two of whom were women. They have been identified as Seema Sindhe, Sudev Waghmare, and Krishna Waghmare.

The police are currently investigating the source of the money in both seizures and the purpose of travel for the three arrested persons.

Related Topics

Tripura / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.