National

Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke to get ₹50,000 cash award for saving child

Railway pointsman Mayur Shelke runs to rescue a child from an oncoming train at Vangani station, Maharashtra state, India April 17, 2021 in this handout video screengrab. Ministry of Railways,   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Ministry of Railways has announced an award of ₹50,000 for Mayur Shelke, a Central Railway employee who saved a six-year-old boy by risking his own life.

Mr. Shelke's daredevilry in rescuing the child moments before a train streaked past was captured in a CCTV video which won the Internet.

Principal executive director of the Railway Board informed the Central Railway's General Manager by a letter about the award for Shelke's "act of bravery, courage and presence of mind".

"Shelke in absolute disregard of his own life rescued the child by running in face of the oncoming train and lifted the child to safety by placing him on the platform," read the letter.

A pointsman in Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Mayur Shelke, who saved the life of a child at Vangani Railway Station being felicitated at CSMT, in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021.

A pointsman in Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Mayur Shelke, who saved the life of a child at Vangani Railway Station being felicitated at CSMT, in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

The incident took place at Vangani station near Mumbai, where Mr. Shelke is posted as a pointsman, on April 17.

Shelke spotted a boy who had fallen onto the tracks and was in the way of an oncoming train.

He jumped down, ran towards the boy and hauled him onto the platform before pulling himself up. Two seconds later, the train sped past.

CCTV footage of the heart-stopping incident went viral on social media.

Central Railway authorities have already felicitated Shelke for his act of bravery.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 10:36:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/railway-pointsman-mayur-shelke-to-get-50000-cash-award-for-saving-child/article34373092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY