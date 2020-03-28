National

Railway moves 1.6 lakh freight wagons

‘Rakes of essential commodities being transported amidst various restrictions’

Indian Railways on Friday said that it has moved more than 1.6 lakh freight wagons in the last four days, of which over one lakh wagons were carrying essential commodities, including food grains, milk, fruits & vegetables and petroleum products. “Close coordination is being maintained with the State Governments so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19,” an official statement said, adding that freight movement is being closely monitored. The All India Station Masters Association on Friday also said that its members will contribute one day’s wage for the next three months, raising about ₹21 crore, to help tide over the impact of COVID-19.

