HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway Minister shares pictures of railway line with snow-covered mountains, asks people to guess station

Some Twitter users asked if the pictures were from Switzerland

January 19, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted the photo asking people to guess the station.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted the photo asking people to guess the station. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw

Sharing scenic pictures of railway lines with snow-covered mountain ranges, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 18 asked his followers to guess the station.

The only hint — ‘Heaven on Earth’.

The tweet which has garnered over 4.8 million views and nearly 83,000 likes, has people guessing.

While most users believe the breathtaking views are from Banihaal Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir, some also wondered if the pictures were from Switzerland.

“It’s the Sanatan land of Kashyap Rishi, beautiful Kashmir,” a user wrote.

“Hoping to see trains to Kashmir with Vistadome cars in 2023. Huge potential for tourism for Indians, for Kashmiris upliftment,” another wrote.

Related Topics

railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.