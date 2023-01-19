Railway Minister shares pictures of railway line with snow-covered mountains, asks people to guess station

January 19, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Sharing scenic pictures of railway lines with snow-covered mountain ranges, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 18 asked his followers to guess the station.

The only hint — ‘Heaven on Earth’.

Guess this station⁉️



Hint: Heaven on Earth. pic.twitter.com/LyLhI3SeU2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2023

The tweet which has garnered over 4.8 million views and nearly 83,000 likes, has people guessing.

While most users believe the breathtaking views are from Banihaal Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir, some also wondered if the pictures were from Switzerland.

“It’s the Sanatan land of Kashyap Rishi, beautiful Kashmir,” a user wrote.

“Hoping to see trains to Kashmir with Vistadome cars in 2023. Huge potential for tourism for Indians, for Kashmiris upliftment,” another wrote.