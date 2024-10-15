ADVERTISEMENT

Railway flags off farmer special train for transporting harvest in timely manner

Published - October 15, 2024 08:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Minister also said that the annual funding has spiked from ₹1,171 crore before 2014 to ₹15,940 crore now, with 41 projects approved for new railway lines spanning 5,870 km and an investment of ₹81,000 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Railways during an event in New Delhi on October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the State elections in Maharashtra, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) flagged off a special train – Shetkari Samridhi kisan special train connecting Devlali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar. 

The launch, in which Mr. Vaishnaw participated via video conferencing, is meant to create a support system for farmers and help them transport their agricultural products affordably. The train will stop at the following stations – Nasik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, and Satna. The train will help ensure timely market access for farmers with freight cost set at less than 28 paisa per kilogram over the 1,515 km route.

Mr. Vaishnaw said that this special train for farmers has been started as a pilot project, and based on its performance, more such trains can be started. He added that starting such a train was a long-pending demand of the farmers in Maharashtra. 

The Union Minister also said that the annual funding has spiked from ₹1,171 crore before 2014 to ₹15,940 crore now, with 41 projects approved for new railway lines spanning 5,870 km and an investment of ₹81,000 crore. Also, 132 railway stations are being developed as Amrit Stations, and construction of 318 flyovers and roads under bridges is under way in Maharashtra.

