Railway Board gets new Secretary, two new members

January 10, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

Aruna Nayar, Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) Officer of the 1987 batch was appointed Secretary of the Railway Board in the Ministry of Railways and took charge on January 6.

Seema Kumar has taken over the charge of the post of Member (Operations & Business Development) and Satish Kumar, has taken over the charge of Member (Traction & Rolling Stock) in Railway Board on January 5.

Ms. Nayar was earlier functioning in the Railway Board as an Additional Member of staff since May 2023 and as Principal Executive Director, from February 2022 to May 2023. She is the first IRPS officer to be empanelled as Secretary.

Ms. Nayar has vast experience in various capacities in Railways and worked as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) in Eastern Railway, Deputy Chief Personnel Officer, in Metro Railway/Kolkata, PCPO in Southern Railway and in other capacities in Railway Recruitment Board (Chennai), Railway Divisions of Chennai and Palghat and Golden Rock Workshop and Division at Tiruchirapalli.

Ms. Nayar also worked as Director (Personnel) in the Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and IT under the Central Staffing Scheme from 2005 to 2009.

Prior to her current posting, Ms. Seema Kumar was an Additional Member (Tourism & Catering), of the Railway Board. She also held the additional charge of Additional Member (Traffic), Additional Member (Marketing & Business Development), and also Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC at various intervals.

Throughout her long career, Ms. Seema Kumar has worked in diverse capacities including Principal Chief Safety Officer of Northern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Kota, and Chief Project Manager, of Northern Railway. Apart from this, she worked as General Manager (PRS) in the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS).

During her tenure as an Additional Member (Tourism and catering), two new schemes - Bharat Gaurav Trains (BGT) and One Station One Product (OSOP) were launched. During her tenure at CRIS, she played a pivotal role in the design and development of Unreserved Ticketing System and Next Generation e-ticketing System.

Mr. Satish Kumar is from the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers. Before joining as a Member, of the Railway Board, he worked as General Manager, North Central Railway, Prayagraj.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had worked in the Jhansi Division and Banares Locomotive Works (Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi), Northeastern Railway, Gorakhpur and Patiala Locomotive Works in various capacities. He also worked as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Lucknow Division of Northern Railway from April 2017 to April 2019. “A large number of infrastructural works were accomplished during his tenure as DRM, Lucknow,” a railway spokesperson said.