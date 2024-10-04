GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway announces ₹35 crore grant to upgrade RPF Zonal Training Centres

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said RPF personnel will be equipped with advanced protective gear, including bulletproof jackets and improved helmets, to ensure their safety and efficiency.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday (October 4, 2024) announced a grant of ₹35 crore to modernise Zonal Training Centres of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), with a special focus on facilities for women personnel. An additional grant of ₹5.5 crore was sanctioned for the Zonal Training Centre for the RPF Dog Squad in Tamil Nadu, aimed at strengthening the specialised training infrastructure.

Thirty-three RPF personnel were awarded the prestigious Police Medals for Meritorious Service and Jeevan Raksha Medals for their courageous efforts in saving lives of passengers during 2023 and 2024. 

Mr. Vaishnaw, who was the chief guest at the 40th Raising Day Parade of the RPF at the Zonal Training Centre, Nashik, assured that the RPF will be equipped with advanced protective gear, including bulletproof jackets and improved helmets, to ensure the safety and efficiency of its personnel.

The Minister said 5,300 km of new rail lines were built last year and in the last 10 years, 31,000 km of new tracks were laid. He said 40,000 km of rail lines have been electrified in the past decade, double than what was done in the past 60 years. He said that about 12,500 general class coaches are being manufactured.

