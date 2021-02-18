Rail roko protest | Farmers assemble near rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan

18 February 2021 13:08 IST

Farmers on Thursday gathered near railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana for the 'rail roko' protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the nationwide rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations and had said that the agitation will be from 12 pm to 4 p.m.

Here are the updates:

Rail roko protest in Belda, West Midnapore district of West Bengal.

Kisan Union protest at the Pathli Railway Station, Gurugram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Manoj Kumar

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union block railway track at Meerut Cantonment Station on Thursday as part of the Rail Roko. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials said.

Farmers blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and in Mohali district also farmers blocked a rail track, they said.

Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at Tikri Border, 3 other stations

Entry and exit at four metro stations, including at Tikri Border, one of the epicentres of the farmers’ agitation, were shut on Thursday by DMRC authorities in view of the security situation.

The Tikri Border metro station is just near the farmers’ protest site.

"Security Update Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed," it tweeted.

Rail roko in Rajasthan

Farmers blocking railway track at Ajarka in Rajasthan's Alwar district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Delhi-Mumbai railway track was blocked in Rajasthan's Kota district. Farmers staged a sit-in on railway line near Gudla railway station.

As farmers staged protest on railway tracks, trains were stopped at Sawai Madhopur railway station.

Impact of farmers' agitation was very much visible in Rajasthan's Bikaner city. Farmers gathered near railway station and stopped the movement of trains for four hours.

Farmers affiliated to Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a demonstration at Gandhi Nagar railway station in Jaipur. - Mohammad Iqbal

Police deployed at Haryana stations

All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan workers and farmers block railway traffic at Haryana's Kurukshetra railway station on Thursday in response to farmer unions call for "rail roko". | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Haryana, besides railway police personnel, the Haryana Police has deployed its staff in large numbers near the protest sites and at various railway stations. Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, G M Singh said that no train has been cancelled in view of the 'rail roko' agitation.

In Bhiwani district of Haryana, tracks will be blocked at four places, including at Siwani and Loharu, a farmer leader from the district said. In Ambala, farmers gathered near railway tracks at Shahpur village, about two kilometres from the Ambala Cantt railway station. Four trains are scheduled to pass through Ambala between 12 pm and 4 pm, railway officials said. - PTI

Ferozepur division to halt trains at stations

Farmers under banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Samiti block railway track at Talwandi Nepalan in Punjab's Ferozepur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways has decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest.

The officials said that the movement of trains is likely to be delayed because of the farmers' rail blockade. Train services will be resumed after following due security protocols once the agitation is over, they said. - PTI

Delhi Police steps up security near tracks

Police personnel patrol at New Ghaziabad railway station during a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration across the country as part of their agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad on February 18, 2021. | Photo Credit: -

The Delhi Police tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near railway tracks, in view of the “rail roko” (rail blockade) called by the farmer groups protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, additional staff has been deployed at several points near railway tracks and patrolling has also been increased. - PTI