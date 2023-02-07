ADVERTISEMENT

Rail passengers will soon be able to order food through WhatsApp on some trains

February 07, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the service will be extended to more trains

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. Photo: Handout

Rail passengers will soon be able to order food at the click of a button through an AI-enabled chatbot service while travelling in some trains. The Indian Railways’ IRCTC has started a WhatsApp service for passengers to order food through e-catering services.

The AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and also book meals for them, a statement issued by the Railways said. “The WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 is to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer,” it stated.

The e-catering services will initially be implemented on a few trains. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains.

While the IRCTC already runs e-catering services through a website — www.catering.irctc.co.in — as well its e-catering app “Food on Track”, this is a step towards making its e-catering services even more customer-centric, the statement said.

The service will be activated in two stages. In the first phase, the WhatsApp number will send a prompt message to the customer booking an e-ticket. The message will direct the customer to IRCTC’s e-catering website.

“The customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even downloading the app,” the statement added.

In the second phase of the services, the WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer, wherein an AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services.

As of now, approximately 50,000 meals are being served in a day to customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app.

