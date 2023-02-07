HamberMenu
Rail passengers will soon be able to order food through WhatsApp on some trains

Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the service will be extended to more trains

February 07, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image. Photo: Handout

Rail passengers will soon be able to order food at the click of a button through an AI-enabled chatbot service while travelling in some trains. The Indian Railways’ IRCTC has started a WhatsApp service for passengers to order food through e-catering services.

The AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and also book meals for them, a statement issued by the Railways said. “The WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 is to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer,” it stated.

The e-catering services will initially be implemented on a few trains. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains.

While the IRCTC already runs e-catering services through a website — www.catering.irctc.co.in — as well its e-catering app “Food on Track”, this is a step towards making its e-catering services even more customer-centric, the statement said.

The service will be activated in two stages. In the first phase, the WhatsApp number will send a prompt message to the customer booking an e-ticket. The message will direct the customer to IRCTC’s e-catering website.

“The customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even downloading the app,” the statement added.

In the second phase of the services, the WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer, wherein an AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services.

As of now, approximately 50,000 meals are being served in a day to customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app.

