Rail overbridge collapses at Bhopal station

A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed on February 13 morning, injuring five to six people, an official said.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said. However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.

Further details are awaited.

