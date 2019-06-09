Raid on J&K Bank CMD’s premises, his removal has political message

A day after J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Parvez Ahmed was removed from his post, the government said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will probe his “meteoric rise from a chartered accountant” to the bank’s top position in just 15 years.

Mr. Ahmed was appointed chairman in October 2016, when Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in an alliance with the BJP. Mr. Ahmed’s three-year tenure was to end in October.

Nepotism charge

A senior government official said Mr. Ahmed’s removal and subsequent searches in his office were part of an effort by Union Home Ministry to “crackdown on corruption, nepotism, favouritism”, and a strike against the “back-door non-transparent employment” encouraged by him.

“It is also to bring transparency and accountability in the functioning of the bank while ensuring compliance with RBI [Reserve Bank of India] directives to bring checks and balances,” the official said.

“He had his nephew, Muzaffar, posted to his office immediately after taking over as Chairman. His daughter-in-law, Shazia Ambreen, was appointed a probationary officer and is currently heading the Hazratbal branch,” the official said.

The J&K government owns a 59% stake in the bank. The State is under President’s Rule and the ACB was constituted in J&K a few months ago.

The official said that the ACB is probing the alleged role of Mr. Ahmed in spending “₹8 crore from corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds on the beautification of the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar, which is a [place of] rendezvous for the elite and has no utility for common people”.

The action against the J&K Bank Chairman, and investigation into alleged back-door appointments, “irregularities, loot and plunder”, is intended to cleanse the system, a government official said, requesting anonymity.

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday removed Mr. Ahmed from the post of CMD.

The ACB also raided the bank’s headquarters.

After his removal, Mr. Ahmed said on Twitter that he was “open to scrutiny” on each and every transaction he had done. He said he had done his job “most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution”.