Rahul’s visit to Manipur irresponsible and insensitive, says BJP

June 29, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on June 29 used sharp words to describe Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to violence-hit Manipur, terming it as “irresponsible behaviour” that was deeply insensitive to the prevailing conditions in the State.

The remarks were made by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is also the national secretary in charge of Manipur, at a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Mr. Patra said that the local administration had asked Mr. Gandhi to visit Churanchandpur in a helicopter instead of by road, in view of the prevailing tension in the State, but he refused and went on to visit the area by road.

“It is very sad that with that stubbornness, Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur; it was not right. Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness when there is such a situation,” Mr. Patra said.

“Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour was highly irresponsible. Rahul and responsibility never go together. He has again proved it today,” he added.

Stating that there had been no incident or reports of loss of life in Manipur since June 13, Mr. Patra noted that “very sadly…there is news about the loss of a life today.”

“The situation is coming under control in Manipur. Let us not fight for petty political gains,” Mr. Patra added.

Mr. Gandhi’s convoy remained stuck at Bishnupur for hours after it was stopped by the Manipur Police, amid allegations by the Congress that the BJP-led government was trying to thwart its leader’s visit to the strife-torn State.

