Rahul’s speech touched a raw nerve, says Sachin Pilot

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is a divided house, he said, pointing at 12 MLAs who deserted the saffron party ahead of the elections in the State.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot took a dig at the ruling party for fielding the entire Narendra Modi Cabinet to counter former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha speech where he spoke about BJP dividing the country into “two-Indias”.

“Rahul Gandhi obviously has touched a raw nerve of this government. If as the BJP claims, Mr. Gandhi is inconsequential, then why do they feel the need to field the entire Cabinet to counter his speech,” Mr Pilot told reporters after addressing a public meeting in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Gandhi’s speech, he said, has hit the nail on its head. “It is a fact, that this government has dividing the country into two. There is a yawning chasm between rich India and the poor. The income of the select few 100 people has grown multiple times, while 5 crore people have slipped below the poverty line,” he added.

The huge sums of money that the government is making through privatising the country’s assets, Mr. Pilot said, is being cornered by these select few. “The truth that Mr. Gandhi laid in front of the BJP government has made them uneasy,” Mr. Pilot said.

He expressed confidence about Congress’s electoral performance in the upcoming assembly elections for the five States. “Let me tell you, the Congress will form government in four states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, we have been working very hard and I am confident that we will get positive results here. I do not see BJP returning to power here,” Mr Pilot said.

