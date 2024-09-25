Rahul’s claim that Modi has lost confidence is baseless, laughable: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) said 1.4 billion Indians have unshakeable trust and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that in the 2024 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won more seats than the entire Opposition alliance combined.

Responding to the statement of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Kashmir election campaign that Mr. Modi had “lost confidence”, Mr. Reddy said such remarks are “baseless and utterly laughable”.

“On the other hand, it is Rahul Gandhi who has lost confidence in the Indian democracy and has resorted to undermining and disrespecting the key institutions of Indian democracy, including Parliament, the office of the Speaker, and even the country’s highest constitutional bodies, such as the Supreme Court and the Election Commission,” said the Union Minister.

“His unfounded criticisms have also extended to questioning revered institutions like the Indian Armed forces, aligning himself with anti-national forces, and resorting to divisive politics by exploiting caste and religion for electoral gains. Levelling unsubstantiated allegations against the Prime Minister and the Centre has become a hallmark of his political rhetoric,” he said.

The Union Minister said confidence in Mr. Gandhi had eroded within the Congress party, especially after his repeated attempts to “malign India’s reputation on foreign soil”.

“His political acumen is questionable and he lacks any serious understanding of governance. If he did, he would first review the accomplishments of Prime Minister Modi over the past 100 days before making such reckless statements. After losing three consecutive Lok Sabha elections, it is Rahul Gandhi himself who appears to have lost confidence, resorting to divisive tactics that harm the country’s progress and unity,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said even when combined, the number of seats the Congress won in the last three elections did not come close to what the BJP achieved on its own. “Yet, despite such resounding defeats, Rahul Gandhi insists on spreading misinformation and making hollow accusations against the Prime Minister,” he said.

Referring to the initiatives taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Reddy said: “Throughout every crisis India has faced, it is the unwavering trust of the people that empowers Prime Minister Modi to make bold and decisive moves. His confidence transcends India’s borders, garnering respect and trust from the global community. During the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it was Mr. Modi’s leadership that facilitated the safe return of Indian citizens, earning praise for his strength and determination.”

He said at international forums like G20, SCO, BRICS, and Quad summits, world leaders acknowledged that “with Modi, everything is possible”.

