National

Rahul weakening country’s resolve to fight pandemic: BJP

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. File

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Even his party Chief Ministers are acting contrary to his statements on lockdowns, it says

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the lockdown to handle the spread of COVID-19 had been a failure, the BJP accused him of “weakening the resolve of the country” in fighting the pandemic.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing a video presser from a party platform, termed Mr. Gandhi’s behaviour as “most irresponsible” and said he was trying to mislead the country with “falsehoods and misrepresentation of facts”.

Mr. Prasad, citing many instances of Congress Chief Ministers acting in opposition to Mr. Gandhi’s statements with regard to announcing lockdowns and curfews, also sought to know if they were even “listening to him”. “All he has done since March is to demoralise people and seek publicity for himself.”

The BJP also released a booklet titled “Who is trying to weaken India’s fight against COVID?”, to attack Mr. Gandhi. The booklet is a compilation of his comments and also positive reports about the Modi government’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus

Mr. Prasad pointed out that India, with a population of 137 crores, accounted for 4,345 deaths till May 26, while 15 other most virus-affected countries outside China had suffered 3,43,562 fatalities.

The Minister said he is not including China because many ‘questions’ are being raised about their numbers. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown courage in the fight against [novel] coronavirus and has done so by uniting the country,” said Mr. Prasad.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 4:22:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-weakening-countrys-resolve-to-fight-pandemic-bjp/article31686401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY