Rahul Gandhi warns of 20 lakh COVID-19 cases by August 10

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Mr. Gandhi had earlier predicted the country would cross 10 lakh cases by July

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections in the country will breach the 20 lakh mark by August 10 if the Union government does not take concrete steps to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If COVID-19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also read | Centre’s lockdown strategy has failed: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress chief has been very critical of Centre’s handling of the pandemic and retweeted his earlier tweet where he had predicted about India breaching 10-lakh cases this week.

India is now ranked third in the global COVID-19 tally after the U.S. and Brazil.

In a separate tweet and Facebook post, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government for its handling of the pandemic.

“Sitting in Lucknow, the U.P. government makes big claims on fighting coronavirus; but two kilometers from there, its claims are exposed. The number of coronavirus cases in U.P. is continuously rising. In such a situation, the government must adopt strong and transparent policies, instead of making false claims,” Ms. Vadra said, also tweeting in Hindi. She also tagged a TV report that questioned the U.P. government’s claims.

In a Facebook post, she tagged another report that said though Chief Minister Adityanath had claimed the State had two lakh hospital beds available a few days ago, even employees of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University were not getting beds in the hospital due the rise in the number of cases.

