Rahul Gandhi video case: SC to hear TV anchor Rohit Ranjan’s appeal on Thursday

July 06, 2022 11:57 IST

Rohit Ranjan has sought protection in connection with multiple First Information Reports lodged against him.

Television anchor Rohit Ranjan on Wednesday made an urgent mentioning in the Supreme Court seeking protection in connection with multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against him.

Mr. Ranjan has been facing fire for the telecast of an allegedly doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"This is the case of a TV anchor. He made an error in one of his shows. He has apologised unconditionally... Issued a public apology, but is facing multiple FIRs. The Noida Police has questioned him and released him on bail. The Chhattisgarh Police is seeking to arrest him... We seek an urgent listing," senior advocate Siddharth Luthra submitted before a Vacation Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari during an oral mentioning.

The court agreed to hear the case on Thursday, but took exception, minutes later, to the fact that the application had not yet been filed in the Supreme Court.

The advocate-on-record said the application was in the process of being numbered by the registry.

Mr. Ranjan had already been subject to around 12 hours of questioning by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, who released him on bail.

The Noida Police had whisked Mr. Ranjan away from his Ghaziabad residence on Tuesday morning, leaving the Chhattisgarh police stranded. The Raipur Police had a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Ranjan.