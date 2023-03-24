Rahul ‘thinks he is above the law’; disqualification from Lok Sabha as per rules: BJP

March 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on March 24 called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “habitual offender” who believed that the law of the land did not apply to him, and asked him to reflect on why he hasn’t been getting good legal advice from his own party, “despite it being full of good lawyers”.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, addressing a press conference here, asserted that neither the BJP nor the government had any role in Mr. Rahul’s disqualification from Lok Sabha as the Supreme Court had made it clear that a lawmaker loses his membership from the time of his conviction in a criminal case.

‘Conspiracy within Congress’

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur suggested that a “conspiracy within the Congress” might have played a role in its leaders not approaching a higher court for relief for Mr. Rahul after his conviction on Thursday as it had done so in the case of Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera within hours of the Assam Police arresting him.

“Who are the people within the Congress wanting to get rid of Rahul Gandhi,” Mr. Thakur asked, noting that the party has a battery of lawyers and wondering if the former party president was deliberately put on the “wrong path”.

The Congress has so far not appealed against the Surat court order convicting Mr. Rahul in a 2019 defamation case to two years of imprisonment. “Congress party, especially the Nehru-Gandhi family, wants a separate Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which they cannot be convicted. They want a separate judiciary. They suffer from a sense of entitlement and a feudal mindset. They fail to understand that in a democracy the law is equal for all,” said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender and loose cannon. He thought he could say anything without facing any consequences,” Mr. Thakur said, noting that the Congress leader is on bail in seven different cases.

Mr. Gandhi has always considered himself above Parliament, government and the country, Mr. Thakur said, referring to his alleged recent remarks about Indian democracy in the United Kingdom.

“He had to apologise to the Supreme Court for his defamatory remarks in the Rafale case but did not mend his ways,” Mr. Thakur added. Mr. Pradhan, referring to Opposition parties rallying around the Congress over the disqualification, said, “one zero joining another zero does not change the outcome”.

“They all can stand together but the country stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Thakur said, adding that the BJP’s rivals are angry with Prime Minister Modi bringing prestige to the country despite his humble origins. “The statement by Opposition parties is against India’s democracy and the mandate of the poor and backwards for Modi,” Mr. Thakur said.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister added Mr. Rahul epitomised “unparliamentary” conduct and also pointed out his poor legislative track record in Lok Sabha to claim that people of Wayanad will be relieved to get rid of him.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala a day after he was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” Following his disqualification, he would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.