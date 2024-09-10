Rahul tarnishing India’s image in U.S., say Shivraj, Himanta

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for his statement in the U.S. and accused him of “tarnishing” the image of the country.

Mr. Gandhi is on a four-day trip to the U.S. and during his interaction with the Indian American community in Dallas, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Targeting the RSS, Mr. Gandhi said that the outfit viewed India as “one idea” while his party, the Congress, viewed it as a “multiplicity of ideas”.

Also read | BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of setting ‘dangerous narrative’ after his remarks on Sikhs

“Rahul Gandhi has become frustrated after losing three times in a row and is venting out his frustration in America by tarnishing and maligning the image of the country. Going abroad and spoiling the country’s image is a crime like treason. No patriot can do this,” Mr. Chouhan, the Jharkhand Assembly election in-charge, said in Ranchi.

“Rahul is the Leader of the Opposition and should have accountability. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Leader of the Opposition and he never did such a thing. Rahul launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra but could not connect with India’s culture, customs and tradition,” he said.

Mr. Sarma said the “only motive of Rahul Gandhi is to malign the name of our country”. He said “there is no point in talking about a person who speaks against his own country.”

The Janata Dal (United) also slammed Mr. Gandhi over his statements. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said in Patna, “Rahul Gandhi has no patriotism. He goes abroad and criticises the Central government. When he returns to India, he says something else. He has his own agenda. He is still learning, lacks maturity and dreams of leading the country which will never be fulfilled.”

Chouhan slams Soren

Mr. Chouhan and Mr. Sarma were in Ranchi on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations for the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra scheduled to be launched from Dumka by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 21. Mr. Chouhan also attacked the Hemant Soren government and accused it of “ruining a good State”.

“Jharkhand is full of water, forest and mineral resources. However, it has been turned into a den of loot. If anyone has ruined this State by looting it, then it is this coalition government,” he said. “Mountains of currency notes are being found at the homes of leaders. Hemant Soren did not do any work for five years. However, when the elections are round the corner, he is making the youths run 10km in which they died,” Mr. Chouhan said.