Rahul targets Modi govt. over COVID-19 handling

NEW DELHI

23 November 2020 03:19 IST

“This is the bitter truth which the Government of India (GOI) tries to cover up by its blatant lies.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and tweeted that the “lockdown pushed millions into poverty, jeopardised their health and compromised the future of students due to digital divide.” Tagging a news report on the findings of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, he tweeted, “This is the bitter truth which the Government of India (GOI) tries to cover up by its blatant lies.”

In a separate tweet, he accused the Yogi Adityanath government of ‘harassing’ the Hathras gangrape victim’s family.

Advertising

Advertising