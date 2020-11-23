National

Rahul targets Modi govt. over COVID-19 handling

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and tweeted that the “lockdown pushed millions into poverty, jeopardised their health and compromised the future of students due to digital divide.” Tagging a news report on the findings of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, he tweeted, “This is the bitter truth which the Government of India (GOI) tries to cover up by its blatant lies.”

In a separate tweet, he accused the Yogi Adityanath government of ‘harassing’ the Hathras gangrape victim’s family.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Indian National Congress
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2020 3:30:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-targets-modi-govt-over-covid-19-handling/article33156364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY