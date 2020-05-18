National

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi for ‘U-turn’ on MGNREGA

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Prime Minister has approved an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA era,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his “U-turn” on the MGNREGA scheme, and thanked him for understanding its vision and allocating an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for it.

Also read | Govt’s fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: Chidambaram

“The Prime Minister has approved an additional budget of ₹40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA era. We express our gratitude to him for understanding the vision of MNREGA and promoting it,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr. Gandhi also used the hashtag — “ModiUturnOnMNREGA” — while putting out a video clip of the Prime Minister’s speech in Parliament after he assumed power in 2014.

“MGNREGA is a living monument of your failures,” Mr. Modi had said about the scheme in his speech in Parliament, while noting that even after 60 years of the independence, the Congress had to send people to dig up ditches.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 5:16:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-takes-dig-at-pm-for-u-turn-on-mgnrega/article31614730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY