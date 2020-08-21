NationalNew Delhi 21 August 2020 22:40 IST
Comments
Rahul slams Modi government on spending taxpayers’ money for image correction
Updated: 21 August 2020 22:43 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government for spending taxpayers’ money on image correction at a time when the country is faced with multiple challenges.
“Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let’s spend taxpayers’ money on ‘image correction’,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi and tagged a news report about the Government of India spending money on image correction.
The report published in a news portal claimed that the Centre had planned a massive publicity blitzkrieg to improve its image on 29 key global indices, including press freedom, terrorism among others.
More In National
Read more...