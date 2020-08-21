Rahul slams Modi government on spending taxpayers’ money for image correction

Rahul Gandhi. File

New Delhi

21 August 2020 22:40 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government for spending taxpayers’ money on image correction at a time when the country is faced with multiple challenges.

“Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let’s spend taxpayers’ money on ‘image correction’,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi and tagged a news report about the Government of India spending money on image correction.

The report published in a news portal claimed that the Centre had planned a massive publicity blitzkrieg to improve its image on 29 key global indices, including press freedom, terrorism among others.

