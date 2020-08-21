National

Rahul slams Modi government on spending taxpayers’ money for image correction

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government for spending taxpayers’ money on image correction at a time when the country is faced with multiple challenges.

“Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let’s spend taxpayers’ money on ‘image correction’,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi and tagged a news report about the Government of India spending money on image correction.

The report published in a news portal claimed that the Centre had planned a massive publicity blitzkrieg to improve its image on 29 key global indices, including press freedom, terrorism among others.

