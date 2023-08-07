ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul slams govt. over rising inflation, shares video of his visit to Azadpur Mandi

August 07, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Gandhi last Tuesday had visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with vegetable and fruit vendors during his visit to Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over rising inflation and alleged that the government is not even listening to the poor, as he shared a video of his recent visit to the Azadpur Mandi where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders.

Mr. Gandhi shared the video of his interactions at the Azadpur Mandi on his social media handles.

In a tweet along with the link to his video, Mr. Gandhi said he met labourers, traders and farmers in Azadpur Mandi to know why there is 'mandi (slowdow) in the Mandi'.

"Jata Shankar is a labourer who has not been able to go home, meet his family, for more than a year because of this work. How will he go, if he misses work, money will be deducted and it will become more difficult to survive in this inflation," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"A shopkeeper also told me that due to the losses, he has to sleep hungry two to three nights in a week. Far from solving the problems of the country's poor, the government is not even listening to them!" Mr. Gandhi said.

Time will change, India will unite, the tears of the poor will be wiped off, Mr. Gandhi said.

The visit came days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana's Sonipat district and met some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother's residence.

Mr. Gandhi had shared food with some 30-odd women farmers from Haryana, with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joining them.

