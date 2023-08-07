HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul slams govt. over rising inflation, shares video of his visit to Azadpur Mandi

Mr. Gandhi last Tuesday had visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

August 07, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with vegetable and fruit vendors during his visit to Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with vegetable and fruit vendors during his visit to Azadpur Mandi, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over rising inflation and alleged that the government is not even listening to the poor, as he shared a video of his recent visit to the Azadpur Mandi where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders.

Mr. Gandhi shared the video of his interactions at the Azadpur Mandi on his social media handles.

In a tweet along with the link to his video, Mr. Gandhi said he met labourers, traders and farmers in Azadpur Mandi to know why there is 'mandi (slowdow) in the Mandi'.

"Jata Shankar is a labourer who has not been able to go home, meet his family, for more than a year because of this work. How will he go, if he misses work, money will be deducted and it will become more difficult to survive in this inflation," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"A shopkeeper also told me that due to the losses, he has to sleep hungry two to three nights in a week. Far from solving the problems of the country's poor, the government is not even listening to them!" Mr. Gandhi said.

Time will change, India will unite, the tears of the poor will be wiped off, Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi last Tuesday had visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

The visit came days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana's Sonipat district and met some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother's residence.

Mr. Gandhi had shared food with some 30-odd women farmers from Haryana, with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joining them.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / inflation and deflation / prices / Rahul Gandhi / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.