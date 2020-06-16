National

Rahul slams BJP govt. over high COVID-19 mortality rate in Gujarat

The Gujarat model is exposed, the Congress leader says

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Gujarat over the state’s high COVID-19 mortality rate, saying it had “exposed” the “Gujarat model.”

Mr. Gandhi has also been attacking the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“Covid-19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25 per cent, Maharashtra: 3.73 per cent, Rajasthan: 2.32 per cent, Punjab: 2.17 per cent, Puducherry: 1.98 per cent, Jharkhand: 0.5 per cent, Chhattisgarh: 0.35 per cent,” he tweeted comparing the COVID-19 mortality rate of Gujarat with that of states where the Congress is in power.

“Gujarat Model exposed,” Mr. Gandhi said. He also tagged a media report analysing the high death rate in Gujarat.

Gujarat has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 24,055 with 1,505 deaths.

On Monday, taking a swipe at the government using a quote of world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein, Gandhi had said the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.

He had also shared a graph that showed how the four phases of lockdown have flattened the curve of the economy instead of COVID-19 deaths, which are rising in the country.

