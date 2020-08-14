Rahul sees PM’s ‘personal lack of courage’ to face China

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country would pay a huge price for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘personal lack of courage’ on the issue of border face-off with China.
On the eve of Independence Day, Mr. Gandhi, in a tweet, claimed that China was preparing and positioning itself in Ladakh but the Government of India was scared to face up to Chinese intentions.
“GOI is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself. PM’s personal lack of courage and the media’s silence will result in India paying a huge price”, he said in the tweet.
Since June, the former Congress chief has been relentlessly attacking the government over its handling of the border hostilities with China.
Following the all-party meet on June 19 where the Prime Minister said ‘none had occupied Indian territory or any Indian post’, Mr. Gandhi accused the government of “surrendering” Indian territory to China and called Mr Modi as “Surender Modi”.
In a separate set of tweets, former Union Finance Minister P Chidamabaram said, “In the case of the Chinese intrusion and occupying of Indian territory, the government seems to have concluded that it can ‘do nothing’ and left it to the Chinese! The government can be called the “do nothing” government".
