Rahul seeks public support for campaign in favour of farmers, against fuel prices

Asking people to join the farmers’ “satyagraha” against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country.
The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.
Participating in the “SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar” campaign of his party, Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter, “The country’s farmers are holding a satyagraha against the arrogant Modi Government to win their rights.”
“The entire country today is raising its voice against the atrocities being committed on farmers and the rise in price a of petrol and diesel. You should also join this campaign and be a part of this satyagraha,” he added in his Twitter post in Hindi.
The party has backed the farmers’ agitation and demanded a repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws.
The “SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar” campaign was launched on a day the government and farmers are set to hold their ninth round of talks in a bid to end the deadlock.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath