Rahul seeks proper medical facilities in residential educational institutions

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to ensure proper medical facilities for residential educational institutions.

Mr. Gandhi also requested the Minister to facilitate regular communication between students of such institutions and their parents.

“In the light of the the national lockdown, a significant number of students staying in hostels and other residential facilities of schools and institutions of higher education have been unable to go home. I have received several requests from parents to ensure the wellbeing of their children staying in residential facilities”, Mr Gandhi said in his letter that was released by his party.

He said that 20 students from his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, were studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Nainital, as part of the migration programme between linked JNVs in different linguistic regions.

“I have spoken to the Principal and was reassured that all measures for their welleing are being taken. I request the Ministry to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families,” he said

"I would also like to request the Ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic necessities, especially in residential schools like JNVs. Further, adequate precautionary measures should be adopted, and institutions must ensure proper access to medical facilities”, he added.

The Congress leader urged the Ministry to extend “all possible assistance to students and their families who are unable to be together during this public health crisis”.